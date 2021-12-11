ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 32 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 31 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.38.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

