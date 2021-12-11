Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$45.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.86.

PPL opened at C$37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.72. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

