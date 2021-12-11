Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$729.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.58.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$203,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,730,853.45. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$138,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,000 shares of company stock worth $729,135.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

