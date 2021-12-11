Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.20.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$729.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.58.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$203,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,730,853.45. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$138,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,000 shares of company stock worth $729,135.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
