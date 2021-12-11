Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,587 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

