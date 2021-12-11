Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

