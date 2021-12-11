Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

