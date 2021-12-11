DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get DocGo alerts:

DCGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

About DocGo

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocGo (DCGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.