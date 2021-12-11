Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 14th (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma’s (NASDAQ:LYEL) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Lyell Immunopharma had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $425,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $9.35 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,021,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

