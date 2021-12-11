Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Trading Up 4.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.86. Approximately 603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.