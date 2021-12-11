Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 63604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.46.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

