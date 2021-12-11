Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $384.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $347.19 and last traded at $346.95, with a volume of 8137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $342.22.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average of $298.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

