Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $384.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sherwin-Williams traded as high as $347.19 and last traded at $346.95, with a volume of 8137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $342.22.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.
In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.10 and a 200 day moving average of $298.49.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
