MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $47.48. 63,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,755,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

