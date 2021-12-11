Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) versus SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Head-To-Head Review

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonendo and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58

Sonendo currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.59%. SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $6.27, indicating a potential upside of 131.47%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Sonendo.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.60 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -3.82

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Summary

Sonendo beats SmileDirectClub on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

