DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $110.31, but opened at $113.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 87,428 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

