Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 14th (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Mercato Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MPRAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Mercato Partners Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mercato Partners Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Mercato Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $10.16.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercato Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.