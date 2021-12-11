ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.44 ($45.44).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.