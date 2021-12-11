Pi Financial Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.50

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

