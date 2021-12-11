Barclays Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.02 ($18.00).

EPA:ENGI opened at €13.07 ($14.68) on Tuesday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average of €12.08.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

