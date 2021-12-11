Morgan Stanley Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €44.50 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STM. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.16 ($49.61).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €40.77 and a 200-day moving average of €36.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.