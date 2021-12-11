Analysts Set Expectations for Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

NOTV stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

