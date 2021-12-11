Research Analysts Set Expectations for Real Good Food Company Inc (The)’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Good Food in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Real Good Food stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.