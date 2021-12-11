Piper Sandler Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $45.92 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.