Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,279 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,293% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.