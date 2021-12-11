Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 263% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,817 call options.

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

