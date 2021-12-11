FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

FANG stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.93. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

