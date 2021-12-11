Crown (NYSE:CCK) Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Crown (NYSE:CCK) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.69. Crown has a one year low of $85.65 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.