Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY opened at $238.09 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,534. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

