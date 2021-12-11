Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Welltower by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 110,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

