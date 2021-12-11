ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 122.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.