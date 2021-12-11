EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.96.

EDPFY stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

