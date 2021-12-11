Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$144.95.

TSE:BMO opened at C$138.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.76 and a 1 year high of C$141.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$129.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

