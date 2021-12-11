Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,788,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after buying an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

