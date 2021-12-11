Andrew John Walker Sells 300,000 Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £234,000 ($310,303.67).

IGP opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.56. Intercede Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of £45.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

