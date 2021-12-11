Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 8 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.65) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($197.22).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,830.50 ($24.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,807.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,675.50 ($22.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.69).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.77).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

