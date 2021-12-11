Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Acquires £10,665 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) insider Tony Perkins bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £10,665 ($14,142.69).

Shares of YU opened at GBX 225.05 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.61. Yü Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 90.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.17).

About Yü Group

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

