Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Insider Michael Wrobel Buys 20,000 Shares

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) insider Michael Wrobel bought 20,000 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($25,195.60).

CSH opened at GBX 97.40 ($1.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.68. The stock has a market cap of £599.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 121 ($1.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

