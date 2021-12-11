Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Up 0.1%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.04 and last traded at $50.01. 3,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

