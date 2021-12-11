Playcent Price Reaches $0.0756 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $2.04 million and $67,752.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00207699 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

