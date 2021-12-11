Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Down 24.4%

Shares of Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) were down 24.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.