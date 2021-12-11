Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Up 5.4%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

About Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

