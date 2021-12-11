BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading 0.6% Higher

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.28. 2,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

BDO Unibank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

