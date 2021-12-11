Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Down 2%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 13,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

