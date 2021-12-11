Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. 7,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,711. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

