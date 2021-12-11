Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading Up 0.4%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.55). Approximately 11,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 97,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £79.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Neil Campbell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.79), for a total value of £135,000 ($179,021.35).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

