PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 1.1%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.30 ($0.81). Approximately 43,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 89,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.82).

The company has a market cap of £40.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.