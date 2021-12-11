Tandem Group (LON:TND) Shares Down 0.6%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 593 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 604 ($8.01). Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 607.70 ($8.06).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 607.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 589.15. The stock has a market cap of £31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 3.43 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Tandem Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

