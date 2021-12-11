OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading 0.1% Higher

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €56.95 ($63.99) and last traded at €56.60 ($63.60). 9,144 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.55 ($63.54).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.34.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

