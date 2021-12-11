SureRemit Price Tops $0.0026 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $178.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

