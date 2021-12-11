Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,636. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

