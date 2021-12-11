Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Major Shareholder Purchases $129,465.96 in Stock

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 13,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, December 10th, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 25,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00.

Shares of XLO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,476. Xilio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

